Dear Editor:
President Joe Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 spending plan that comes on top of $900 billion appropriated last month, and $2.9 trillion last spring. According to Sen. Bernie Sanders, this is only Biden’s first installment.
We need to understand this spending blowout has little to do with economic stimulus. Most of the money is for income redistribution. A minimum amount will go to people in genuine need, but most will go to advance long-term Democratic social policies to constituents such as teacher unions and state politicians.
Our economy already is poised to expand rapidly once the pandemic eases. Biden wants to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour nationwide. This would be destructive for small businesses that struggle to survive, especially in rural areas and mid-America states with lower wage levels than, say, New York City.
Some small businesses would be forced to go out of business, and others able to stay in business would hire back fewer workers. Families who go out to eat would pay close to a third more for their food. Some families would be forced to eat out less often, as well as some elderly families.
Biden portrays the pre-COVID economy as a nation of haves and have-nots. The truth of the matter is our jobless rate was 3.7%, wages were rising faster for average workers than for the affluent, Black and Hispanic poverty rates hit record lows in 2019 and wages and salaries were higher in November than in February as businesses increased wages, including for lower-paying jobs.
Let’s hope Nancy Pelosi shrinks her wish list down to actual COVID relief for the needy and speeding vaccines and delivery of the vaccine to end the pandemic. As once was so famously said, “Any government that can give you everything you want is also big enough to take everything you have.”
All we have to do is look at Venezuela yesterday and Venezuela today. Let’s hope and pray that our destiny is not to become another Venezuela.
Buddy Hunt
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
