Dear Editor,
The readers of The Daily Times well know of the devastation that hit Middle Tennessee. I have been approached on just how can we best help the victims. Supplies are not the best way at all. They end up with more of what is not needed and not enough of what is needed. The best way to help is either by a monetary donation or volunteering your talents yourself.
But what is the best way to do that. After the fires that hit the Smokies we in Townsend at the Church of the Cove became very familiar with an organization called Helping His Hands. They were on the ground within a few hours of when the fires were out to help with the cleanup. Though they usually don’t rebuild houses, they did in this case, two as a matter of fact. What did it cost the victims? Not one dime! Helping His Hands used what little monies that the insurance companies paid to cover the cost of most of the materials, and did not charge one dime for anything else. This is the way this organization works. They go where they feel God leads them.
Right now they have boots on the ground in Middle Tennessee starting to work on cleanup. They have already found what will be their operation center, and a place to stay. They need your help to help the victims of the tornado! Let me ask you to first go to www.helpinghishands.com and check them out. Click on “about” to get the story and learn more. Full contact info is available on the site, and not only is your money needed, but your help as well. Contact Scott and his crew through the site via e-mail or phone number if you have even an extra $5 or a day or more that you can go and work with them to help clean up this mess. You will receive a reward that you’d never expect from seeing just how much you will be appreciated. I personally vouch for Scott Shipman and his crew, they don’t get any finer. And I guarantee you money will go five to 10 times farther to get to the people that really need it than just about any place else. Thank you in advance, and thank you Daily Times for taking care of Townsend like you do.
Chris Taylor
Boat Gunnel Road
Townsend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.