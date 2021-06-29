Dear Editor:
Advances in science over time have caused humanity to substitute the mind of man over the word of God as their final authority. Science is great in it's place , but science or personal experience should not substitute for God but too often is.
This was illustrated by Buzz Thomas' June 27 column. He recounted three personal experiences that had caused him to abandon the word of God in favor of how he related to these experiences. He joins the majority, I suppose, but in my opinion, we need to humble ourselves before an all-knowing God and His inerrant word.
Charles Bailey
McCarty Road
Louisville
