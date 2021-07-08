Dear Editor:
Aspiring to a career in government service, I’ve anticipated receiving harsh criticism to my Op-Eds. Still, I admit I did not expect to be accused of writing “Hamas propaganda,” especially over a piece predicated on the inherent weakness of the terrorist organization ("The hotdog dilemma and the problem with labels," July 2, 6A).
A Maryville writer lobbed the acquisition at me for not “providing a shred of evidence” that 1) Great Britain was instrumental in the founding of Israel and 2) that Arabs in Israel are treated like second-class citizens. The writer maintains the opposite of both of these points are true.
This letter presents the sources that Dr. Tutunji and I used to justify those claims. Ask, and you shall receive.
The British-Israeli historian Avi Shlaim thoroughly details Britain’s favoritism for Jewish settlers when it controlled Palestine (“On British colonialism, antisemitism, and Palestinian rights,” March 2021). For one, the British appointed a Zionist Jew as Palestine’s first high commissioner.
According to Shlaim, when the issue of Israeli statehood came to the United Nations, “Britain adopted an official posture of neutrality. Behind the scenes, however, it worked to abort the birth of a Palestinian state” and guarantee a Jewish one. Specifically, Britain had Jordan, its client state, capture the West Bank, ensuring there would be no challenge to Israeli statehood.
For evidence that Arab citizens in Israel are treated as second class, look no further than Israel’s Basic Law (more or less its constitution). As of a 2018 amendment, it states “the right to exercise national self-determination” in Israel is “unique to the Jewish people.”
The LA Times wrote Arab Israelis’ schools and health care institutions are "more poorly funded, their roads aren’t always as well maintained. They’ve faced limitations on where they can live and buy property.” (“Israel’s ‘Jewish state’ law is the latest assault on its Arab citizens,” July 2018).
Lastly (and my Hamas handlers won’t like me saying this), I do believe that Jews in many Arab countries have been treated worse than Arabs in Israel. Dr. Tutunji and I wrote about Israel-Palestine because the U.S. has a special relationship with Israel that can actually influence change and because, regardless of who has it worse, the Palestinians are suffering.
I obviously have no association with, nor do I approve of or support, Hamas.
Francisco "A.J." Camacho
Loudon View Drive
Friendsville
