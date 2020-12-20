Dear Editor:
In response to the Dec. 15 letter, I will disclose, up front that I am a registered Republican, fiscal conservative and tend to lean toward libertarian concepts.
In defense of Congressman Tim Burchett, his accomplishments are listed in the Congressional Record and clearly listed on his website. He is a graduate of UT with a degree in education. As far as I can tell, he is not a lawyer. He took advantage of his degree and owned a small business after graduation. Is being a businessman and serving in government bad?
One of the problems in Congress today is too many card-carrying attorneys as members. The system of law, as taught in law school, is to be an adversary and win at all costs. Not compromise.
The Urban Dictionary says the term a “Kool-Aid drinker” is the liberal Democrat who is liberal because they are told they should be. They have made no attempt to decide why they are liberal. Often they simply want to hate anything a Republican does, good or bad. Kool-Aid people are the vocal Howard Dean wing of the Democratic Party — the converse of rightwing loonies. (The original term derived from the tragic deaths at Jonestown.)
God bless the “Trumpian” citizens of the country. What a shame some people choose to deride voters who share contrary views in such a derogatory manner. I choose, like many other patriotic Americans across the country, who strive to protect and defend the Constitution, to continue to “cling to my guns and Bible."
With regard to the recent election, the results of which will be resolved on Jan. 6, after court challenges are exhausted, the Senate president presides over the Electoral College voting and after possible congressional debate, then legitimacy will be decided at that time and not sooner. Currently there is no president-elect since the opposing candidate has not conceded.
Most veterans that I know, after moving to Tennessee from a State and County that boasted at least five military installations, overwhelmingly support what their current commander in chief is and has done, far more than the last one.
President Trump “feathered his nest” legitimately, and very shrewdly, long before ever becoming president. Can you think of a recent “family” whose son or relative has ties to the prior second-highest member of government acting legitimately?
Tom Antkow
Farris Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.