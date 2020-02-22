Dear Editor,
My nine-year-old son, Cole, is a happy little boy who loves to walk his dog Lucy and help us cook. Cole was born with mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II, or Hunter syndrome), a rare condition, in which he is missing an enzyme that takes cellular waste out of his body. This disease has resulted in a number of serious problems for him, including persistent ear infections, hernias, carpal tunnel, an enlarged spleen, heart issues, and cognitive delays. Although Cole began showing symptoms when he was just three months old, it wasn’t until two and a half years (and multiple doctor examinations) later that we finally received a diagnosis and started on a treatment to replace the missing enzyme. Two years later we were able to get him into a clinical trial — receiving the enzyme to his brain. Although MPS II has no cure, this treatment has slowed the progression of the disease and given us more options and more hope.
Cole’s diagnosis came as a complete surprise to us, since we have no family history of the disease. However, a test is now available that can detect the presence of Hunter syndrome at birth, preventing other families from enduring a maddening diagnostic odyssey while watching their child’s health permanently deteriorate. This test can be done as part of routine newborn screening (the heel-prick test that’s been performed on every baby born in the U.S. for the past 50 years). However, an effort to renew this test as a part of newborn screening has languished in Congress.
A bill called the Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act would reauthorize funding and give the greenlight to the congressionally established Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children to continue its work. This advisory committee was poised to add MPS II to the list of screened conditions, saving families from the devastating outcome that ours has experienced. But as of this week, the committee’s efforts have been halted, because the original bill, which gave the committee its authority and funding to conduct its activities, has expired.
However, fellow Tennessean Senator Lamar Alexander, Chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, has the power to advance this bill from his committee. I strongly urge Senator Alexander to use his authority to shepherd this bill through the Senate and restore the viability of NSSLRA.
Kim Stephens
Maryville, TN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.