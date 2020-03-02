Dear Editor,
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Freedom Fund Gala was an important time of celebration and lamentation.
From the stirring singing of the black national anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing, to the closing remarks and benediction by the Rev. Dr. Willa Estell, we were challenged to celebrate the accomplishments of black people and to lament that black people suffer traumatic Stress syndrome — not post traumatic stress syndrome, as it is ongoing. The emcee, Alcoa City Councilwoman Tanya Martin, demonstrated why the voters in Alcoa were wise in her election. A delightful skit by the Love family celebrated the important inventions of black people. We were inspired by the words of LaKenya Middlebrook and the recognition of Freedom Game Changers. We applauded the recipients of scholarship recipients who recognized the contributions of the NAACP.
The presence of Judge Kelly Thomas, Candidates for State Legislature, Jay Clark and Susan Sneed, exemplified their recognition of the past, present and future work of the NAACP. Their presence showed that they value the contributions of leaders like Estell, Martin, the late Dorothy Mitchell-Kincaid and others in Blount County. Their presence reflects their dedication to work for social justice and equality.
There is much work to be done to achieve social justice and equality for all in our county. At the gala, we were reminded that whites and blacks came together to create the NAACP. We do well to remember this fact. We are all called to “march on till victory is won.”
Ginny West Case
Cedar Park Dr.
Maryville
