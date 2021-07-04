Dear Editor:
A.J. Camacho recently opined in a column — "Why (and how) the US should intervene in the Holy Land" — on June 22, but it reads more like Hamas propaganda.
He claims Great Britain was instrumental in Israel's founding, and uses the Balfour Declaration of 1917 as proof. The declaration starts off something like "His Majesty's Government finds favor with the establishment of a Jewish State in Palestine." But it was not written due to the goodness of His majesty's heart.
Just as Lawrence of Arabia was used to get Arab support against Turkey, the Balfour Declaration was used to gain support from the Jewish settlers in Palestine. Another reason was that Chaim Weizmann, a chemist living in England during World War I, developed acetone, used importantly by the British as an artillery propellant. Dr. Weizmann was heavily involved with the Zionist movement, eventually becoming the first president of Israel, a largely honorary position.
To this day, it is hard to find an Israeli city or large town that does not have an Allenby Street as its main thoroughfare (Allenby was the British general who conquered Palestine and other parts of the Ottoman Empire at the end of World War I).
At the beginning of World War II, to appease the oil-rich Arabs, Britain issued the White Paper, severely restricting Jewish immigration into Palestine, even though many young Palestinian Jews were serving in the British Army. (In all fairness, the British did take in thousands of Jewish children from Nazi-occupied areas.) Even after World War II, when England was no longer in danger, they limited Jewish immigration to Palestine, mostly against Holocaust survivors.
In 1948, when the new State of Israel came up for membership in the United Nations, the U.S. and other democracies voted for it, but not England, which abstained, going against its own Balfour Declaration.
Camacho writes, without providing a shred of evidence, that Israeli Arabs are treated as second-class individuals. Israeli Arabs are allowed to vote and can serve or not serve in the Israel Defense Forces. There are Arabs who are members of the Israeli Parliament, and at least one Arab federal judge.
By contrast, Jews who lived in Arab countries have much different experiences. In countries like Yemen, every Jew was expelled and allowed to leave with only one suitcase. In other countries, such as Iraq, Jews experience pogrom-style conditions, including murder and rape.
Lee Gorman
Old Glory Road
Maryville
