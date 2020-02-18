Dear Editor:
Headline "Alcoa man claims traffic laws don't apply." Well, whoopee! For over 15 years our residential area has been plagued by scofflaws such as this exceeding the posted speed limit, often by double.
There has been an increase, of late, as more of these individuals embrace the ideology of the self-anointed emperor of these dis-United States.
"The law does not apply to me and anyone who says otherwise is a liar!" Like the emperor, they believe in their omnipotence and immunity and are not responsible for the consequences of their actions.
John Mendelsohn
Greenwich Drive
Maryville
