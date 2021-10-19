Dear Editor:
While reading a recent article in the Knoxville News Sentinel outlining accusations against Randy Boyd, the current University of Tennessee president and CEO of UT's statewide system, suggesting that paying for "a breakfast meal" fundraiser for someone branded as being anti-LGBTQ+, opposed to gay marriage and condemning diversity, is simply preposterous.
It was a "private" fundraiser. Being paid out of pocket, not university coffers. Personal freedom does exist in Tennessee, doesn't it? After researching this character, state Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, I absolutely disagree with most, if not all, of his viewpoints and stands. However, Pody has every right to express them. As does Boyd. Verbally or financially.
The progressive academia embedded in the UT system has every right to disagree. But tactics using insinuations tempered with intimidation is just plain wrong.
Boyd has every right to support anyone he wants. Without intimidation and veiled threats. As do the liberal professors who stated the following: "We respect your right to a private life, just like we respect all faculty and staff to express their freedom of speech and expression as private citizens." Followed by: "But you have an ethical responsibility in your job to stand for all of us, even if it means harming your existing friendships and relationships with politicians in Nashville." Seems that the "all" doesn't include the UT president. Hypocritical?
So, if you disagree with "us," then your friendships, relationships, personal views, actions and opinions — if they differ from ours — are wrong. Right? Isn't turnabout, fair play? Don't "they" the faculty have an "ethical obligation" to support Boyd?
It's a shame that Boyd found it necessary to kowtow to this liberal group think. I guess our diverse "melting pot" is bubbling over. I think we need to turn off the flame before the stove catches on fire.
Thomas M. Antkow
Farris Road
Maryville
