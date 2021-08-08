Dear Editor:
Director Mike Winstead of Maryville City Schools is quick to point out that the decision to keep the Rebel nickname was based on feedback from alumni in favor of keeping it. That is an overwhelmingly White group and many of that group are the second or third generation of the family to attend MHS.
Remember the automobile advertisement from about 30 years ago: “This is not your father’s Oldsmobile?” Well, this is your father’s, mother’s, grandfather’s, and grandmother’s Maryville High School. Regarding diversity and inclusion, little has changed in decades.
There are many words devoted to diversity on the Diversity page of the MCS website. But actions speak louder than words. And the decision to keep the name disrespects and disregards our Black students and families.
No one can deny that the nickname was intentionally tied to the Confederate Rebel using the Confederate flag as well as images of a Confederate soldier in the school and at athletic events. This went on for decades.
Proponents of the nickname are quick to try and undo history by focusing on the origin of the nickname. Specifically, that a coach and a football team disregarded rules and regulations because they did not like them. I cannot find any redeeming qualities in that story either. But it does deflect attention from the decades of disrespect and disregard that our Black students and families have experienced at MHS.
Will we cling to a poisoned nickname because White alumni are in favor of keeping it?
“There are times in our lives when we have to realize our past is precisely what it is, and we cannot change it. But we can change the story we tell ourselves about it, and by doing that, we can change the future.” ― Eleanor Brown, author of "The Weird Sisters"
John Evans
Sweet Briar Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.