Dear Editor:
In their response to Buzz Thomas’ critique of originalism (“The Myth of Originalism,” Dec. 11), Judge David Duggan, District Attorney Ryan Desmond, Steven H. Cook, and other local members of the Federalist Society defend originalism as the proper way to interpret the U.S. Constitution (“Originalism: A Rejoinder,” Dec. 18). Their rejoinder deserves its own considerate response.
Judge Duggan and company rightly argue that “there must be a certain stability in law because it is a source of authority and order,” with the Constitution being the bedrock of that order. They then contend that originalism is the best way to interpret the Constitution because it fixates Constitutional law within its original setting, like a cast that restrains against potential “chaos and arbitrariness” of future interpretations. In short, they view originalism as a protection of liberty by locking the Constitution into its original 18th century context.
Though Judge Duggan and company are certainly right to view the Constitution as a source of stability and continuity in society, the problem with originalism is that it misunderstands and distorts the act of interpretation. When we read and interpret the Constitution, we do so from our context.
Put simply, the text was written in the 18th century, but our task is to read and interpret it from where we are now in the 21st century. This does not mean, however, that our 21st century assumptions and prejudices get to run wild and have free rein over the 18th century Constitutional text. That is the error of subjectivism. But, conversely, the error of originalism is that it idolatrizes the original 18th century context, which has its own assumptions and prejudices, and pretends that we are still living in the 18th century.
Therefore, to avoid both of these errors, proper interpretation requires a mutual encounter between the original context of the Constitution (18th century) and our present context (21st century). This is what the German philosopher Gadamer called “a fusion of horizons.” The act of interpretation must take seriously both the original horizon of the Constitution (how they viewed the world in the 18th century) and the present horizon of the reader (how we view the world today).
So, the context of the Constitution certainly brings its own form of stability to the interpretative encounter, but it must then be fused with our present context in order for us to make sense of it and apply it to our world today.
Reagan-appointed Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy well captured this fusion of horizons in his 2003 majority opinion in Lawrence vs. Texas. In his conclusion, Kennedy notes that the framers of the Constitution did not pretend to have a complete understanding of the future scope of human freedom. “They knew,” states Kennedy, that “times can blind us to certain truths and later generations can see that laws once thought necessary and proper in fact serve only to oppress. As the Constitution endures, persons in every generation can invoke its principles in their own search for greater freedom.” As Justice Kennedy implies, a fusion of horizons overcomes the blindness of both the past and the present by requiring a mutual encounter between the original context of the Constitution and the present context of today.
William Meyer
Maryville
(0) comments
