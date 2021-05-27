Dear Editor:
I'm not sure what the Alcoa commissioners were thinking when they approved all the new apartments being built. Guess they were blinded by Amazon. It's one thing to have new homes built on every available lot in the city, but hundreds of apartments show a lack of planning.
Highway congestion is only the tip of the problem. Alcoa City Schools are in trouble. We already are crowded in three out of four of our schools. We also are underfunded.
I know we just had a tax increase, but we may need another to keep our schools top rated and in top condition. Lower-income people get a nice discount on their taxes, and those people with higher incomes won't be hurt with what amounts to a few dollars every month. Investing in our school system will pay off in the long run by making our homes more valuable.
Mark Paulley
Lodge Street
Alcoa
