Dear Editor:
In response to Ginny West Case’s remarks published Jan 8: Has your win made you so giddy as to think that you can cast off the restraints of your responsibilities as a human being and member of our community?
I’m aghast that your self-righteous arrogance has led you to believe that you have the right to spew venom at County Commissioner Mike Akard for exercising his God-given and constitutionally protected First Amendment right to go where he chooses and say what he wants to.
Who do you think you are?
Is this what we should expect of the next four years? Are the rest of us to be shamed publicly? Perhaps a pillory will be erected on Founders’ Square for those us who dare to think for ourselves and express our own opinions?
I hope that those of you who asked our mayor to punish a commission member will take a hard look at yourselves and ask yourself what you have allowed yourselves to become.
Karen McCurry
Springbrook Road
Alcoa
