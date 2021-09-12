Dear Editor:
In World War I, the national support was unanimous — thousands of U.S. men drafted into the military, women taking jobs in factories producing supplies needed for the war effort, and children selling war bonds and planting victory gardens in support of the war effort.
World War II witnessed citizens sacrificing by rationing vital commodities such as sugar, meat, gasoline, tires and paper, while women took jobs that required physical labor and skills in work previously filled by men. More than 1,000 women worked in the shipyard in the big business of winning the war.
Today we are fighting World War III, the enemy being a pandemic, COVID 9. In less than two years, 633,000 citizens have died, overwhelming the combined 426,079 American solder deaths in WWI, WWII, Vietnam and Korean wars. The WWII Battle of the Bulge had 250 Americans killed per day and 13,000 after 50 days of battle; COVID 9 is claiming a staggering 1,135 citizens per day. It is estimated that more than 75% of susceptible unvaccinated students will become infected within three months. The European Union removed the United States from its “safe list” of nations whose residents should not face travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Misinformation among our citizens and politicians are aiding and abetting the enemy. Uninformed people imbued by 19th-century snake-oil salesmen are consuming ill-gotten, ineffective and unsafe compounds and concoctions such as hydroxycholoroquine and ivermectin. Again, as in past wars, we need to bury our differences, unite to effectively defeat this enemy and end this war. Those tens of millions of people still not vaccinated or wearing masks are unknowingly complicit with and aiding the enemy. They need to wake up and help us bring this war to a quick end.
Martin Sokoloski
Shannondale Way
Maryville
