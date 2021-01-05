Dear Editor:
Nationally syndicated columnist Jeff Robbins on Dec. 27 called President-elect Joe Biden a "devout Catholic." This is absolutely untrue. Mr. Biden, throughout his many years in public life, has constantly upheld abortion almost or with no restriction.
He has nominated to head the Department of Health and Human Services a man who upholds partial birth abortion and late-term abortion. Mr. Biden is a disgrace to Catholicism and as a public sinner needs to be excommunicated. Please never again equate Joe Biden and Catholicism.
Kathleen A. Murphy
Teaberry Drive
Maryville
