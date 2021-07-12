Dear Editor:
It's time to mince, slice and dice words.
According to a recent poll, touted as accurate and factual, by most, if not all major media: While the majority of U.S. adults (you know, real grown-ups with actual life experience) still have more positive than negative perceptions of capitalism, less than half of the country’s 18- to 34-year-olds view the profit-maximizing market system favorably, and the attractiveness of socialism continues to increase among people over 35. You know them. They ("earned" their money through capitalism or were left funds by wealthy relatives). This according to a new poll.
The online survey, conducted June 11-25 by Momentive on behalf of Axios, found that 57% of U.S. adults view capitalism in a positive light, down from 61% in January 2019, when the news outlet first polled on these questions. Then and now, 36% are critical of the "exploitation of the working class and the environment by the owning class." Wow. Are they promoting a "class system?"
Be honest. If you ask anyone in that 18– 34-year-old age group, (same group personally groomed to become Obama voters) to define those terms, and their similarities or differences, they would be at a total loss for words.
Visions of the old Pepsi commercial comes to my mind. Kumbaya anyone?
Allow me to pose some questions. Does that age group really know who Karl Marx was? Do they understand what type of "progress" progressivism is? Do they hate to be told what to do by anyone? That would include both teachers and police officers.
Have they finally graduated from the academic world and experienced a real job? Do they really believe that communism means living in a commune? Were they raised in a permissive household? Wait until they realize who their new mommy and daddy are going to be. Then. Get ready for Congress gang.
Finally. To the Talib, Cortez, Omar, Pressley, Schumer, Pelosi and Soros on this planet: Leave your ivory towers, ditch the armed bodyguards, demolish your walls, and distribute the wealth that you scammed from these wide-eyed minions, unsuspecting trusting celebrities, and progressive, socialist wannabes.
They might need it. Especially the youngsters. When their ".com bubble" bursts.
Come live in the real world. With most of us. Not in the land of make believe, expensive ice cream, glitzy fashions and false promises.
Tom Antkow
Farris Road
Maryville
