Dear Editor:
We were never in Afghanistan to participate in its civil war. We went there to prevent a murderous gang from regaining control of Afghanistan, where they ruled 20 years ago and where they enabled an attack that killed nearly 3,000 Americans on U.S. soil.
The war with that gang and its affiliates will not end just because the U.S. has quit. Nothing we have seen from the Taliban and ISIS suggests they are ready to quit.
The Taliban feels inspired by its victory over the U.S. and portrays it as replicating the historic victory of the Afghan resistance over the Soviet Union in the 1980s.
The recent events in Afghanistan will hang like a dark cloud over the 20th anniversary of 9/11. We must realize the war against terrorism is going to very long. It will not end with capturing a capital or a surrender ceremony on an American battleship.
To abandon our Afghan allies was both dishonorable and costly. Even with its failings, the Afghan army helped to keep the Taliban at bay with much-reduced costs in American lives and money. The withdrawal was far more damaging and abrupt because it began on short notice at the height of the summer fighting season. When the Taliban began its major offensive in May, the U.S. and its coalition partners were busy dismantling bases that would have provided air support and intelligence that had enabled the Afghans to repel Taliban attacks for the previous seven years.
That was a major factor in the collapse of the Afghan will to fight. The Taliban victory can go beyond Afghan borders and inspire terrorists worldwide. Prior to the Taliban takeover, there were impressive successes particularly in educating girls and women and other successes that will be extinguished under Taliban tyranny.
Chinese media boast that if a war were to break out in Taiwan, the U.S. will abandon them just like the Afghans. We need to coordinate with Japan and other allies to forestall the Taiwan attack. We need to assure the weaker Persian Gulf countries that the U.S. will protect them against Iran.
Hopefully the fall of Kabul will be a wakeup call for America. We cannot afford to hit the snooze button and go back to sleep. If we do, the next alarm may be like the sound that roused us up on 9/11.
Buddy Hunt
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
