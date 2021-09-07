Dear Editor:
Regarding the growth in Blount County, according to worldpopulationreview.com, the 1990 population in Blount County was 85,969. At that time, our county was listed in several magazines as a great place to retire and live.
Then in 2004, when the population had reached more than 100,000, county Building Commissioner John Lamb held several meetings with the citizens to hear concerns about growth.
Taxpayers then paid the Hunter Interest Inc. Growth Management Institute to conduct a study and recommend how to control growth in the county. The conclusion of this study stated: “The County is faced with a growth strategy choice that will affect the form of development for years to come. This strategy will dictate regulations to focus primarily on either creating largely rural, low- density subdivisions designs, or developing higher more compact designs that preserve rural and natural open spaces.” It appears that the desires of the citizens to maintain a rural setting of the county has been totally ignored in favor of overgrowth, without adequate infrastructure to accommodate the county's current 136,000 population.
Maybe, if the county Planning Commission, the members of the county Zoning Board, and the members of the County Commission were required to read the Hunter Growth Management report, along with the https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/smart-growth-small-towns-and-rural-communities report on line, maybe we could save some of our rural county.
Larry Campbell
Foxglove Lane
Maryville
