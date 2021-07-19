Dear Editor:
I apologize to columnist A.J. Camacho and his professor for equating their political opinion with a terrorist group ("In response to A.J. Camacho's column," a July 5 letter). However, the most important part of my recent letter was omitted (for space). Please allow me to finish.
Over the years, hundreds of thousands of Americans have been killed fighting to protect or liberate countries all over the world. Some of these countries are still friendly with us, others not so.
To my knowledge, no American soldier, wearing a U.S. military uniform, has even been killed fighting for Israel. In my opinion, providing a friendly democracy with military aid, even if Washington and Jerusalem do not always agree, is far better than sacrificing thousands of young American lives in far-away wars.
This is especially the case in the Middle East, where the wars never seem to end.
Lee Gorman
Old Glory Road
Maryville
