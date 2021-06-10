Dear Editor:
As a longtime subscriber to The Daily Times, I want to register my appreciation for the range and depth of articles and reports that you have been publishing over the years.
The various perspectives offered in your newspaper columns have taught me a lot about lifestyles and opinions that are different from my own. We live in a pluralistic society that upholds the ideals of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness for all human beings, not only for those who enjoy a mainstream majority way of life but for the few who choose other paths. By learning about other views and beliefs we can overcome our fears, biases and misinformation and we may thereby peacefully coexist among our neighbors.
There are some opinion columnists with whom I strongly disagree and those opinions are worthy of reading too. I do miss Kathleen Parker and George Will. I enjoy the writings of Buzz Thomas, Steve Wildsmith, Amy Beth Miller, Linda Albert, Melanie Tucker and others.
Please keep informing Blount Countians about the world around us and giving voice to diverse ideas.
Janet McCullough
Country Lane
Walland
