Dear Editor:
On May 30, I walked the Greenway between Montvale Road and Cedar Street and was surprised and appalled by what appears to be the use of herbicides along Pistol Creek’s banks. I was especially chagrined about toxic runoff and its effects on wildlife like the pair of wood ducks I saw bobbing underwater to feed on aquatic life.
Bracing myself, I next walked the Parson’s Springs section of the Greenway. Happily, however, I saw that the impressive “Pistol Creek Streambank Restoration” signs still stand, informing us of the sensibility, importance and critical nature of protecting riparian zones (the area of land on either side of a stream). They state: “Riparian trees, shrubs, and non-woody vegetation hold soil in place and make streambanks stronger. Riparian areas act as filters during large storms and prevent pollution from entering streams. A mature riparian forest provides shade to the creek. This makes the stream colder and creates better habitat for aquatic life. In addition, riparian forests help to recycle nutrients and provide food for insects, fish, and other wildlife.”
I doubt I am the only walker who stops from time to time to reread these well-written didactics, especially when accompanied by grandchildren or out-of-towners.
But I remain puzzled and would raise this question to the city: Why the devil are you not practicing the same intelligent, green riparian policy along all of Pistol Creek and the Greenway when clearly, you know better. Please immediately cease the browning of any part of our Greenway.
Shirley Brown
Willard Street
Maryville
