Dear Editor,
On successive days, readers of The Daily Times learned about an event promoting engineering to local girls (“Y-12 hosts Introduce a Girl to Engineering event,” Feb. 22) and promoting Pellissippi State Community College to “Latinx” families (“Latinx families invited to Pellissippi State Community College on Tuesday,” Feb. 23).
Latinx is a made-up gender-neutral term that proponents of identity politics use to refer to Hispanics. I’m in favor of outreach and equal opportunity, but shouldn’t we encourage ALL local youths to consider careers in engineering and to attend local community colleges?
Girls should not be preferred to boys, and Hispanic students should not be singled out to the exclusion of other races and ethnicities. The motto “E pluribus unum,” Latin for “Out of many, one,” appears on our coins and currency.
It signifies that we are one people, united as Americans. Dividing the nation into rival factions based on sex, race, and ethnicity is the antithesis of national unity.
We are all Americans, first and foremost. Segregated events are an unwelcome trend that should be stopped.
Sincerely,
Mark Pulliam
Whitehall Street
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.