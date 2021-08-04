Dear Editor:
State Rep. David Byrd’s change of heart and suggestion to the public following his recovery from COVID-19 to “please consider vaccinations” (“After lengthy battle with virus, lawmaker urges vaccinations,“ Aug. 1 in the The Daily Times) is welcome. We should celebrate his return to health and his ability to rejoin the Tennessee legislature.
For his recovery, he can certainly thank the many scientists, past and present, who have developed ways to care for critically ill patients, treatments for COVID-19, and techniques for liver transplantation as well as the team at St. Thomas Hospital who applied this science to his case, even while exposing themselves and their families to the possibility of infection.
In the spirit of turning his experience to the greater common good, I would like to suggest several additional measures that Byrd can take. First, he can strengthen his “please consider vaccinations” blandishment to something like: “I was wrong to minimize the threat of the pandemic. Unless you have a genuine medical contraindication, failing to take the COVID-19 vaccine is both foolish and selfish."
Second, for failing to take a simple shot, eight months in the hospital, including 55 days of intensive care and liver transplant, became necessary. He can now make restitution to the Tennessee treasury for what must be a massive medical bill that otherwise will ultimately be borne by the public.
Finally, as he now knows, Byrd’s gut feelings based on personal perceptions are no substitute for recommendations deriving from the science of public health, through which the accumulated experience of millions of cases of COVID-19 and vaccine doses is systematically assessed. Going forward he can refrain from basing his official statements and actions on his gut feelings while ignoring inconvenient scientific determinations.
He can remind his colleagues in the legislature to do likewise. There will be many opportunities both for COVID-19 as well as other issues that come before the legislature to put this into practice. The people of Tennessee deserve policymakers who base their decisions on the best information available.
Mark Durand
Sam James Road
Maryville
