Dear Editor:
I felt Democratic fundraiser Bill Freeman’s Op-Ed on July 27 was pure character assassination of our governor. Bill Lee, is a fine man and a good caring person. His trip to the Texas border is his business and with good intent.
Ed Frahme
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
