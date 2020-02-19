Dear Editor,
Responding to the writer of in Thursday, Feb. 13, comments. And I quote, "thanks to Pelosi for tearing up family stories of hope and sacrifice."
My response, She and everyone else are overlooking the President refusing to shake Mrs. Pelosi's hand, not once, but twice. He was acting like a spoiled brat who did not get his way. Or the fact that he was angry that she started the impeachment procedure.
So even though she reached out her hand and he refused to shake or take her hand. That was a nasty swipe at her, but you Republicans are not responding to his refusal to take or shake her hand, but called her petty for tearing up her copy of his speech. She offered your president an olive branch and he refused it. That was very mean spirited.
You and other Republicans have not criticized Mr. Trump for refusing to shake her hand, and why have you not? But you can keep talking and criticizing Mrs. Pelosi for tearing up her copy of the State of the Union.
Old folk used to tell us what's good for the goose is also good for the gander. So, please leave Mrs. Pelosi alone. If you are not strong enough to chastise your president because if he had taken her olive branch, then she would not have tore up the copy of his speech. Enough is enough.
Sincerely,
Rev. Betty Pierce
Belmont Avenue
Maryville
