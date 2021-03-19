Dear Editor:
What are the biggest challenges facing Tennessee? The list might include: COVID-19 vaccinations, opioids, homelessness, veteran suicides, infant mortality or health care. While Tennessee has world-class hospitals, the pandemic has pointed out delivery issues in our health system. Rural hospitals are closing. One in 10 Tennesseans are without insurance.
Fixing a real problem is hard work. Fixing an imaginary problem is easier. Is that why the state legislators are dealing with things like trans athletes? The fact that there is no record of a trans athlete in Tennessee hasn’t deterred our state politicians from passing hateful and unnecessary legislation.
I don’t know any trans children, but the situation might come up in some Tennessee school some time. If it happens, I am very sure that it would be best handled at the local level by the parents, teachers, coaches and administrators who best know and care about the child. The politicians should keep out of this nonexistent issue and get to work on our real challenges.
The federal government is sending billions of dollars to Tennessee to end the pandemic and the economic fallout from this disaster. My hope is that the state representatives will do the hard work of spending this windfall wisely.
My fear is that every criminal enterprise in the world will be doing everything they can to steal from this cookie jar. Thankfully, the FBI is active in our statehouse these days with corruption investigations.
My prayer is that everyone will come together. We are not the Republican or Democratic States of America. We are the United States of America. We pledge, “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” If we live up to our pledge, we will be the “shining city on the hill” that patriots still seek.
James Nutter
Maury Street
Alcoa
