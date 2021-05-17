Dear Editor:
In my 62 years of living on this planet we call Earth, I have had the privilege of hearing Presidents Reagan and Trump boast about making America great again. In fact, no man can make America great again. It has to begin and end with God, a noun that most people refuse to discuss anymore.
If we want to make America great again, we must start reading and living the Bible. If we want to make America great again, we must begin to love one another and treat each other with respect regardless of color, sex or religious background. If we want to make America great again, we all should dismiss hatred from our hearts and minds.
If we want to make America great again, instead of the Tennessee lottery allowing one person to win $100 million, allow 100 people to win $1 million each. If we want to make America great again, stop the sale of scratch-off tickets that give lotto players no hope of winning. Of course, the lotto throws a bone now and again. But believe me, the lottery is not designed for you to win.
If we want to make America great again, make education for our college students free across the board. We could use some of that lottery money that no one is winning to pay for it.
If we want to make America great again, let us make medicine free for senior citizens so they don't have to choose between eating and taking their meds. If we want to make America great again, let's treat everyone the same. After all, we are brothers and sisters in Christ.
And lastly, if we want to make America great again, let us pay for our seniors and sickly to go to nursing homes without losing their life savings and having to give up their homes. If we can spend trillions of dollars outside the United States, we can spend trillions of dollars inside the United States taking care of our own. And if Congress doesn't like it, let's pay them minimum wage. So my fellow Americans, the next time we go to the polls, let's vote to make America great again, the godly way.
Kevin L. Adkins
West Stephenson Street
Alcoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.