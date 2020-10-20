Dear Editor:
As a child of Christian missionaries, I often have wondered how a message of love can so easily be used to justify oppression and violence. The history of Christianity and other religions is full of the cruelty that can be inflicted in the name of belief. I have come to understand that people use religion to justify either unconscious motivation (tribalism) or some sliver of belief that they think defines their faith.
Take, for example, abortion. Some Christians support Trump because they see him as God’s chosen leader to end abortion. No one likes abortion. Unconsciously or not, we love the idea of babies. But kids? Not as much. The tragic irony is that even if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned by the Supreme Court, abortions won’t stop. They will just become invisible and more dangerous to mothers.
The obvious but more difficult solution to this problem is to create a society where abortion is unnecessary and all children are valued. Increasing access to contraception and providing support to mothers and children through health and child care, education and equal pay and job opportunities will go a long way toward a goal of every child being wanted.
The Trump administration has worsened life for kids and their families. Trump has done nothing to prevent school shootings, has tried to cut funding for teen pregnancy prevention programs, undermined efforts to improve school lunches, ended protections for transgender students, tried to slash food stamps for families (even in the middle of economic disaster and unemployment), failed to prevent lead poisoning, pushed to allow children to handle pesticides on farms, sprayed tear gas at asylum-seeking families, and put children in cages. He has repealed education standards designed to ensure quality education for poor and minority students and threatened 800,000 Dreamers with deportation. Trump also has hindered access to contraception by cutting funding to health programs because they offer information about abortion.
To me, voting for Trump to end abortion is a little like straining a gnat to swallow a camel. “Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you pay tithe of mint and anise and cummin, and have neglected the weightier matters of the law: justice and mercy and faith. These you ought to have done, without leaving the others undone. Blind guides, who strain out a gnat and swallow a camel!” (Matthew 23:23-24)
Gail Harris
Andy Harris Road
Rockford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.