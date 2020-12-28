Dear Editor:
I have never written a letter to the editor before. The Dec. 28 letter, "Separate the library from the homelessness issue," was so insensitive, and downright nasty, I had to write.
All of the disparaging remarks about derelicts turned my stomach. There but for the grace of God go you, Mr. letter writer. Who gave you the right to judge others? Have you ever taken the time to talk to and listen to any of the people that you propose this county and city kick to the curb?
There are hard-working, intelligent, kind and good people who have hit a bad stretch. During this time of upheaval in our world, that could be any one of us tomorrow.
I suggest that you dig deep and show a little compassion for your fellow man. What goes around, comes around.
Sandy Miller
Wilder Chapel Lane
Maryville
