Dear Editor:
I strongly disagree with your decision to eliminate the daily Opinion page, particularly prior to the election. People need to be able to see a different perspective than what they may currently believe. Rather than bringing people closer together, it will only solidify them in their positions. To me this smacks of censorship.
I was not happy with the decision to eliminate the Saturday print edition. I understand the economics of a local newspaper in these days and that it is difficult, so I accepted that. Now though, with this decision, I am certainly questioning the relevance of continuing my subscription.
Rick Ward
J Riley West Drive
Greenback
