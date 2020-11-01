Dear Editor:
I should begin this letter knowing that I don’t expect to change any minds in East Tennessee with opinions by a (nasty word) liberal Democrat. I realize that Micky Mouse or Donald Duck could run on the Republican ticket and easily win here. Wait, Goofy already won the presidency four years ago. (I’m sorry. Mr Trump’s juvenile name-calling is rubbing off on me.)
I’m writing because of the predictions one of your readers so eloquently told us to accept in his Oct. 28 letter (“Expectations of a Biden presidency”). I have a suggestion for him: Cut out your letter, put it on your refrigerator, and, as each of these prognostications comes true, circle that paragraph. My prediction is, assuming Biden wins, the letter will become yellowed and faded before any of these forecasts happen.
Russ Docteur
Morganton Boulevard
Greenback
