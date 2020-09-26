Dear Editor:
We must assume from Michael Reagan’s Op-Ed (Sept. 21, “Trump didn’t bring coronavirus from China”) that his father failed to teach him not to lie. He is the author of “Lessons My Father Taught Me” about wisdom he gained from father Ronald Reagan. However, he says in the editorial that “But in any case, Trump didn’t lie.”
He had been making a case that in January and February it was a good thing that Trump “downplayed” the virus. Downplay is Trump’s word. In the real world, what he disseminated were falsehoods such as: Jan. 30, “We think we have it very much under control. ... We’re working very closely with China;” Feb. 23-25, “Very much under control” or “very well under control;” Feb. 26, “Within a couple of days is going to be down close to zero;” Feb. 27, "One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear;” and Feb. 29, "Everything is under control.”
If you had an employee who said stuff like this, you wouldn’t call it “downplaying,” you’d call it "lying to cover his/her ... . Maybe you should ask if your national opinion writers took logic in college.
Some opinions make more sense than others. I’ll miss George Will and Byron York. I may not agree with them but, generally, they try to make a rational argument with supportive data.
Bob Beasley
East Harper Avenue
Maryville
