Dear Editor:
One of the more powerful statements from the New Testament is the Sermon on the Mount and within it is this call to action: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” (Matthew 5.9 NIV). When we actively promote peace in our community, we are assured our endeavor accords with the will of our Creator.
Perhaps we are reluctant to take action because we believe it requires a grand gesture. But it need not be so. Some of the most meaningful efforts to establish harmony and concord occur in our ordinary day-to-day encounters with family members, neighbors, colleagues and others. Our daily actions as we strive to be kind and welcoming provide a helping hand, offer encouragement and loving counsel, and resolve misunderstandings before they flare into estrangement; they are rays of light brightening the world around us.
In essence, promoting peace is about building relationships and establishing a thoughtful connection with other souls. With the promised divine assistance, our efforts model for others a path of service, brotherhood and purposefulness.
Let us all heed this call from the Bahá’í Sacred Writings: “Strive ye, therefore, with the help of God, with illumined minds and hearts and a strength born of heaven, to become a bestowal from God to man, and to call into being for all humankind, comfort and peace.”
Robert McClelland
Hunters Hill Boulevard
Maryville
