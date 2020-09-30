Dear Editor:
It's 2:50 a.m. and I can't sleep for thinking about what happened to Breonna Taylor. I'm an old man who has married three times and raised 10 children, eight of which were girls, and I would like to share with you my views on Ms. Taylor's death.
First off, the search warrant. The police were at Ms. Taylor's apartment because of evidence that they had showing her ex-boyfriend was using her apartment to receive, store and distribute drugs. They had no knowledge that this was an ex-boyfriend, and that Ms. Taylor was dating someone else.
But when they entered Ms. Taylor's apartment, her current boyfriend fired and wounded an officer. At that point, the boyfriend dove into the bedroom and hid under the bed. Three officers drew and discharged more than 30 rounds, striking Ms. Taylor, the apartment above and the apartment below. All this time, the boyfriend, who the shots were meant for in the first place, is snug under the bed and never got a scratch.
This is the person who should be charged with the murder of Ms. Taylor. It is true that Ms. Taylor died from gun shots, but what killed Ms. Taylor is her choice in men.
This beautiful young lady lost her life because of the men in her life. Boyfriend No. 2 should be charged if nothing else with at least wanton, if not murder.
Billie Hess
Boring Road
Walland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.