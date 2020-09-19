Dear Editor:
Yes, I am learning to text, but I'm not good at it yet. I enjoying reading the daily newspaper and especially the Opinion page. I was saddened to learn that page has been removed because of people's different views. If one is mature, they should be open to hearing all sides.
Isn't removing the Opinion page — is this not what the far left and antifa have been doing — silencing people's thoughts and ideas because they do not fit other's ideologies?
I enjoy reading Patrick Buchanan, Cal Thomas and Byron York, especially because they help me to understand and discern what is happening and what might take place in the "near" future in America.
Again, I hope very soon to see the Opinion page in The Daily Times.
Brenda Amber
Silver Creek Lane
Maryville
Editor's note: The daily Opinion page returned today.
