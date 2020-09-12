Dear Editor:
I am a longtime subscriber to The Daily Times and reading the newspaper is one of my enjoyments of the day. I was greatly disappointed in the Saturday issue being discontinued, but I knew it was a cost-savings measure and accepted it. Now, to learn that there would no longer be a daily Opinion page is just unacceptable.
I can get enough news from television, social media and news magazines, but I cannot get the opinions of people who differ from my viewpoints anywhere other than on the editorial page. Sure there are writers who express ideas that I find repugnant, but that is what we are blessed to have in a “freedom-of-ideas” society. I look forward to the comics, the puzzles and the local news, but the Opinion page is at the top of my enjoyment of the paper.
Please return it to each day, not to a Sunday-only format.
Brenda Clemens
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
