Dear Editor:
In reply to the capitalism verses socialism argument, I wish to remind us that, as a democracy, we are able to have both. We vote for representatives who craft bipartisan bills that provide social services to we the people, as we allow the country to operate in capitalism. Let us rejoice in that combination of choices that we have rather than argue or threaten catastrophic and apocalyptic predictions that never seem to materialize. Let us put that argument to rest along with all the bipartisan bills that have withstood judicial judgment.
Personal opinion: Our term-limited presidents allow flex in our national persona but absolute see-sawing degenerates our world image. Let us be strong together.
When the power of love is greater than the love of power, we will see peace.
Cindy L. Crisp
Calderwood Highway
Maryville
