Dear Editor:
Congratulations on your recent awards for achievement in producing an outstanding community newspaper. From the mailroom to the newsroom to the front office to the advertising department, it takes the combined effort of all your newspaper’s employees to keep us informed. Thank you for what you do. Continue the good work.
Susan White Edmondson
John Edmondson
Scenic Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.