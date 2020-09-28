Dear Editor:
I was surprised to see The Daily Times report on 1A Sept. 24 that, after all of these years as a good family restaurant, Cracker Barrel is planning to serve alcoholic beverages to its diners soon.
The idea has raised a lot of questions in my mind, that will no doubt be dismissed and not answered. To name a few: 1. Why now? 2. Will the diners consuming alcohol be served in a separate area? I hope so. I believe that those under 21 are not supposed to serve alcohol to others. 3. Will all of your help be 21 or older? 4. Will all of your waiters and waitresses be trained to card each diner that orders alcohol? In The Daily Times recently it was reported that four businesses in Maryville were identified for serving alcohol to miners. 5. Will Cracker Barrel become one of them?
6. Will there be a limit on each diner as to how many alcoholic beverages they can have? 7. How will you monitor that? 8. Will you have a bar area for those that just want a sandwich and a beer? 9. How will you handle the inebriated person who wants another drink after already having one-too-many elsewhere? 10. Will each diner consuming alcohol be required to sign an affidavit releasing Cracker Barrel of any liability in case of an accident shortly after leaving your restaurant? 11. Where will you cool and store all of the beer and wine, considering how many there are of each one? 12. In the children's toy area?
I've always considered Cracker Barrel as a good family restaurant mainly for travelers around the country. Not anymore. I've eaten in many restaurants that serve alcohol and do not have a problem with that, but none of them were named Cracker Barrel. If you feel confident that you can deal with all of the above questions correctly, then be sure to change your name from Cracker Barrel to BEER Barrel, so as not to stain the reputation of the founder of Cracker Barrel as a "good family restaurant."
From an ex-diner,
Art Ward
Berwyn Drive
Maryville
