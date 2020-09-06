Dear Editor:
I was about to get mad at your decision to not run an Opinion page during the week. Fear of the tumultuous times we live in. Then I read further into the article and saw that you are allowing longer opinion letters on a full page on Sundays. So I am satisfied with the change.
Even though these are not necessarily comfortable times we live in, we should not shut down debate on the issues. Our nation was built on debate. Otherwise we still would be under Britain's control. We would all be British subjects.
Arguing is not new for our nation. The framers argued during the First Constitutional Convention about how the Constitution should be worded. There were heated arguments debating the division of different parties. Jefferson and Hamilton quit Washington's cabinet in anger. The Democratic, Republican and Federalist parties spent much of Washington's second term attacking each other. Their arguments became the U.S. Constitution.
The founding framers were a strong bunch. Today we seem to be weak, easily offended, afraid to stand up in opposition to anything. So thank you Daily Times for allowing us a forum of any kind to exercise our freedom of speech. The freedom I will use my next letter to be submitted next month on the mail-in ballot subject. And how to properly do research homework.
Shanna Cooper
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
