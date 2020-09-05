Dear Editor:
I totally disagree with your decision to eliminate the editorial page. Yes, these are turbulent times, but eliminating contrasting opinions is not a good path toward "unity." A display of varying points of view is an excellent way to get people talking about their differences, which is the only way toward some semblance of resolution.
Suppressing information will not accomplish anything and may even be counterproductive. In the final analysis, we are one United States of America, although severely polarized, and we must be able to view and consider opinions contrary to ours. Local letters are certainly worthwhile, but the addition of the external input of syndicated columnists is certainly a valuable addition.
John Kaems
Linford Circle
Alcoa
