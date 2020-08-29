Dear Editor:
Throughout life we are given opportunities to prove what we stand for. Never before have we had a clearer choice about the future direction of America. Four years of President Trump's policies has brought about the following changes:
• A reduction in corporate taxes has led to a resurgence of corporations returning to America and good-paying jobs and low unemployment.
• A reduction in payroll taxes, means bigger paychecks for families to spend.
• A president who is against abortion and for the rights of unborn babies.
• Securing our southern border with a wall to help prevent illegal drugs from flowing into our county.
• A health care system that is a model for the world with more affordable drugs.
• More military spending has strengthened our armed forces.
• Two conservative judges added to the Supreme Court and some 200 conservative judicial appointments.
• Fracking for oil has made us energy independent and led to consistent lower prices at the pump.
• Adequate police funding necessary to keep our nation safe.
• A friend to gun owners and staunch supporter of the Second Amendment.
I want to now compare this to what a Joe Biden presidency would look like
• Policies totally opposite from Trump's. Higher corporate taxes, chasing away corporations, fewer high-paying jobs and higher unemployment.
• Higher individual taxes for added government programs.
• Open borders and universal health care.
• Trade agreements would favor other nations at our expense.
• Reduced military spending would weaken us.
• A return to liberal judges who follow feelings and not the Constitution.
• Ban on oil fracking.
• Defunded police resulting in more lawlessness and violence in our streets.
• A gun czar to determine what guns we keep and what guns are turned into the government.
In a few weeks, we will decide if we are capable of making our own decisions for us. We will either vote for democracy and freedom or vote for socialism. What will it be America? The choice is yours.
Buddy Hunt
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
