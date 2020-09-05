Dear Editor:
Matthew 15: 10-28. This was our Gospel lesson on Aug. 16 (see Matthew for full text). These comments concern verses 18–20: “But what comes out of the mouth proceeds from the heart, and this defiles a man. For out of the heart come evil thoughts, murder, adultery, fornication, theft, false witness, slander. These are what defile a man; but to eat with unwashed hands does not defile a man.” (We could argue about the last phrase given the pandemic.)
These words struck a chord because I recently rebuked a friend about a political post on Facebook. His response was that, “Politics is a blood sport,” implying that because “everyone does it,” it’s OK. It’s OK to demean, insult, mock, manipulate and lie. The “end justifies the means.” The objective is to get your candidate elected, period.
I’m not naïve. I’ve studied history, taught history, observed campaigns for many years, and I know these negative, personal attack campaigns have been around since the early days of our nation. It’s the nature of the beast. It’s incumbent upon each voter to cut through the garbage, find the real issues and determine how each candidate will address these issues. The ease with which words and images can be manipulated and spread on social media makes it difficult, especially if outside players get involved.
For those who post or share the insults and lies, a couple of points:
It is unlikely to change minds. It’s hard for me to believe there are many “undecided” voters left. The 99% who “like” or “comment” already share your view.
It does nothing to advance anyone’s knowledge of issues or candidates.
It diminishes (“defiles”) you.
Above all, be skeptical, educate yourself and vote.
Arthur Hafner
Shawnee Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.