Dear Editor:
Whatever the decision to eliminate the Op-Ed page ("Note to our readers," Aug. 28), I am glad for the opportunity to affirm all the good printed today (Aug. 28) about our Dr. Bob Proffitt. He was a welcome presence to a young couple with a sick new baby many years ago while he was in his young practice.
He lovingly cared for her at the time, and was with us to help “raise” three more, as well as doctor their Mom and Dad and a few of their own babies. He filled his role as doctor in an excellent way, as well as the role of best friend. So many people can say so much more about this loved Blount County citizen. We are thankful for his life.
Betty and Keith McBrayer
Ridgecrest Drive
Maryville
