Dear Editor:
An Associated Press piece appearing on page 2A of the Oct. 22 edition of The Daily Times was headlined “Feeling Forgotten: Worsening opioid crisis overshadowed in presidential race.” The crux of the article was the nation’s opioid addiction and overdose crisis has been ignored and forgotten.
There’s irony in the article’s timing, particularly in light of what had occurred just the day before in a federal courtroom in Knoxville. On Oct. 21, after an all-day sentencing hearing, a federal judge sentenced a former pain clinic owner to 400 months, or 33⅓, in prison for her role in operating pill mills in Knoxville, and Hollywood, Florida, and ordered the defendant to forfeit $3.6 million of her ill-gotten gains.
The sentencing followed a verdict earlier this year in which the jury, in a case prosecuted by our office, found the defendant guilty of a RICO conspiracy, drug conspiracy, money laundering, and maintaining drug-involved premises in connection with her operation of several pill mills.
I believe it’s important for your readers to know that, in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, the opioid crisis remains one of our main concerns. In East Tennessee, our dedicated team of assistant U.S. attorneys and support staff, along with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, continue to fight this battle each and every day.
Through programs established by the Department of Justice, our office participates in the Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS) effort, the Appalachian Region Prescription Opioid Strike Force (ARPO) and the Opioid Fraud Abuse and Detection Unit Task Force (OFAD). Through these programs, our office is fighting the opioid crisis by prosecuting individuals, from street level drug dealers to health care professionals, who illegally contribute to the opioid crisis.
The sentencing this week was part of a sweeping prosecution by our office which has resulted so far in approximately 140 convictions of individuals connected to a group of pain clinics in East Tennessee. The case is still ongoing with the trial of a defendant recently extradited from Italy set for December of this year.
The bottom line here, contrary to the headline given the AP story, is this: The Eastern District of Tennessee remains at the forefront in the battle against illegal pain clinics and the mass-prescribing of opioids. The pains and struggles of our communities have not been forgotten.
J. Douglas Overbey
U.S. Attorney
Eastern District of Tennessee
Knoxville
Editor's note: Overbey is a Maryville resident and former state senator who represented Blount and Sevier counties. The pill mill case he references was chronicled in the Oct. 23 edition of The Daily Times.
