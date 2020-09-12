Dear Editor:
I view your decision to discontinue your Opinion page as a mistake. First you stop Saturday’s paper while increasing my three-month subscription fee by $3 (invoice fee ). Now this.
Frankly, I was amazed that you presume it is your responsibility to “unify“ me with anyone or anything. Just report the news as any respectable journalistic organization should. Part of that news is what people conclude about current events locally and nationally. If you think canceling the Opinion page will cause all of us to hold hands and sing Kumbaya, you’re fooling yourself. You’re canceling the second-most interesting section of your paper; No. 1 being the Sudoku puzzle.
Furthermore, I could have gone the rest of my life without reading the phrase “systemic racism“ from anyone who presupposes that it actually exists.
My subscription will be up in about two months. I won’t be renewing it. Goodbye and good luck.
S.J. Davis
Freels Road
Friendsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.