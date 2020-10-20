Dear Editor:
It is obvious whatever can be done to make voting difficult or impossible is being done. A perfect example is our own library. If you want to do early voting there, you'd better hurry. Voting hours are only 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. With these ridiculously short hours, no wonder lines stretch blocks and people are forced to stand in line for hours.
All places of early voting should be required to be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. six days a week. This is especially true in a presidential election. It is a disgrace to offer voters only 40 hours a week to vote when they should be given 72 hours. It is a double disgrace not to have voting hours on Saturdays to give working people a chance to vote.
Kathy Murphy
Teaberry Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.