Dear Editor:
The Biden-Harris agenda will all but erase decisions made based on the Constitution. They will stack the Supreme Court by adding at least six additions to the nine judges we now have. The additional judges would make decisions based on personal feelings rather than decisions based on what the Constitution says.
Beto O'Rourke as attorney general would implement gun control. Decisions would be made on which guns you could keep and which guns could be confiscated.
Bernie Sanders if chosen as secretary of heath and human services would be in charge of government takeover of health care.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likely would be the secretary of energy and enact the economy-destroying "Green New Deal." This would end up costing the American taxpayers trillions of dollars over the next decade.
With the probability of Elizabeth Warren as secretary of the treasury, you will see your retirement savings taxed along with other savings plans you might have.
Censoring conservative speech as Facebook and Twitter will only be the tip of the iceberg. Medicare for all will ration Medicare for seniors. This program will lead to the retirement of many doctors as well as forcing many hospitals into bankruptcy.
Under the Biden administration, our borders will be opened up and will lead to even more illegal drugs in our country. Illegal aliens will gain citizenship along with free health care and welfare. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be abolished.
Many violent criminals will be released in the name of prison reform.
The Biden administration will sharply cut military spending and weaken our nation as a military power. We will be more vulnerable to both China and Russia as a result.
We will abandon Israel and redo the Iran nuclear deal. Once again the United Nations will be allowed to dictate the U.S. military's foreign policy.
Bankrupt and irresponsible liberal cities and states will be bailed out at taxpayers expense. With all the taxpayer-funded freebies for those choosing not to work, how much of your hard-earned paycheck will be left over for your family?
As once so truthfully said, the government that's able to give you everything you want is also able to take everything you have. Government governs best which governs least. If you have watched and saw what's happened in Venezuela and want that for America, then you will love a Biden-Harris presidency. I can't speak for you, but that is definitely not what I want.
Buddy Hunt
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
