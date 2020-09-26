Dear Editor:
First I want to state, I have no children playing football or attending Heritage High School. I simply live in the area and support the local school. For two consecutive weeks, Heritage has been subjected to very bad officiating, and it is absolutely unacceptable.
Why pick on a team that has only won one game in the last 26 games? That should have been a touchdown Sept. 18 right before half. How can an official blow the play dead when the kid never took a knee?
This is so bad. Shame on those officials.
Dedger Gascho
Springtime Trail
Seymour
